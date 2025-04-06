Where Was Buffy The Vampire Slayer Filmed? Every Major Location Explained

Part of what made "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" such a beloved cult hit was that fans could truly get lost in the world of Sunnydale. The slayer's hometown felt like a real place, and when mixed with the allure of late-'90s California — a state which had largely defined the culture of the decade with its valley slang and surfer/skateboard culture — made for one of the most immersive TV experiences of its time. Of course, it helped that everybody wanted to be friends with the Scooby Gang, but there was an undeniable charm to the supernatural epicenter that was Sunnydale.

Sadly, loving "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" has become complicated in recent years. After creator Joss Whedon was accused of, among other things, running a toxic set that made life very difficult for the "Buffy" cast, Sarah Michelle Gellar included, the show that had meant so much to '90s kids raised on its intoxicating mix of teen drama and horror suddenly didn't seem quite so comforting as it once was. But if the time since these allegations surfaced has proven anything, it's that "Buffy" doesn't belong to Whedon, it belongs to the fans whose formative years were in large part shaped by the series.

Films like "I Saw the TV Glow" have reckoned with the impact a show like "Buffy" had on a generation now nostalgic for its late-'90s charm, and Amber Benson, who played Tara on the series, debuted her audio series "Slayers: A Buffyverse Story" in 2024. While this reckoning with the show's legacy continues, I think it's ok for fans to remember why they loved it in the first place and just nerd out about "Buffy" from time to time. Superfans of the series might well recall fond memories of looking up the shooting locations on their dial-up internet connections, just to feel a little closer to the town of Sunnydale, and what better way to reacquaint ourselves with the series' charm two decades after it aired by revisiting some of the town's most memorable locations and their real-life counterparts?

