Why Anthony Stewart Head's Giles Left Buffy The Vampire Slayer

When it began airing in March of 1997 on The WB, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" was a show that delighted in throwing its audience for a loop, starting with the title. For those who had neither seen nor heard of the 1992 horror-comedy of the same name, the show was an unexpected blend of supernatural action and high-school angst. On one hand, we have the Slayer, a person with almost inexplicable power and strength whose job is to keep the forces of evil at bay. On the other hand, that Slayer is a teenage girl named Buffy Summers who seems like she would be more at home on a cheerleading squad than she is in patrolling local graveyards to take down any members of the undead. (And, as would be made clear later on, Buffy doesn't just seem like she'd rather be normal, she very badly wants to be normal.)

After moving to the seemingly quiet and pleasant town of Sunnydale, California, Buffy soon realizes that it's actually positioned on the edge of the Hellmouth, a kind of black hole or vortex that lures in all manner of beast that she and her eventual allies have to take down. (Check out our ranking of the best "Buffy" villains here.) Inevitably, Buffy makes new friends in high school, such as the besotted and loquacious Xander and the cheerfully nerdy Willow. One of Buffy's most important relationships is with her Watcher, the man who serves as her teacher and mentor as she learns to use all of her powers as a Slayer. That Watcher is also the school librarian, Rupert Giles (Anthony Stewart Head). But after the show's fifth season, Giles became just a recurring presence. So why did Head leave the show that made him more recognizable in the United States?

The answer was as simple as it was heartbreaking: he missed his family and was tired of the constant travel to Los Angeles from his home in the United Kingdom.