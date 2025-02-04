Why The Buffy The Vampire Slayer Sequel's Biggest Obstacle Is Joss Whedon's Comics

If Sarah Michelle Gellar returning for a "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" sequel series was on your 2025 bingo card, congratulations, you're a leg up on the rest of us. According to Variety, the project is nearing a pilot order at Hulu with Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman attached as writers and Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao behind the camera. Things aren't quite set in stone, but that never stopped anyone from speculating on details. And when it comes to a direct successor to "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," there's one particular detail that will need to be addressed (or, preferably, totally ignored) early on.

Dedicated fans of the late-'90s supernatural action/drama/comedy series will know that there were many more "Buffy" stories told after the series concluded at the end of season 7. And no, I'm not talking about that last season of "Angel," which extended past the "Buffy" finale and brought Spike (James Marsters) back. I'm talking about the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" sequel comics written by series creator Joss Whedon and others between 2007 and 2018. Dubiously titled "Season 8" through "Season 12,"

Whedon's involvement alone may be enough to ward off would-be readers, given the numerous allegations of workplace toxicity, sexual misconduct, and overall power abuse that have come out in recent years. But that's not the only reason to dodge these comics completely. Whedon himself was barely involved for the majority of the extra "seasons," choosing to duck in and out after extensive involvement in "Season 8." The rest was penned by comic book writers like Christos Gage and Corinna Bechko, but the new sequel series would do best by ignoring these follow-up stories entirely.