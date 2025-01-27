How To Watch Buffy The Vampire Slayer & Angel In Order (Including The Crossovers)

In a 1992 comedy flick, a carefree cheerleader learns about her destiny to hunt down and kill vampires. Although this teenage girl is initially flippant about her burgeoning abilities, a series of events forces her to take vampire-hunting seriously. Amid a botched prom and an antagonistic showdown in the school basement, the girl and her allies emerge victorious, having put an end to the tyranny of vampires hounding Hemery High School. Mostly unserious and wholly slapstick, this Fran Rubel Kuzui-helmed film received a negative to lukewarm reception on release. This comedy was none other than "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."

But this isn't the version of Buffy that entered the global pop culture DNA. After all, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," the television series we know and love, is remembered through its enduring imagery: Black leather jackets, occult/religious iconography, passionate romance, and gothic architecture, to name just a few. At its center lies the horrors of approaching adulthood, and how the supernatural mingles with the mundanities of high school to create a heady, dangerous force tugging at its central characters.

Series creator Joss Whedon (who wrote the script for the 1992 film) decided to revamp the core premise into something more thrilling and serious, which led to one of the most influential teenage-centered shows ever created. Sure, "Buffy" sports its campy aspects like fangs glinting beneath the moonlight, but the series also unpacks some complex themes within the mold of an unconventional coming-of-age tale. Moreover, the crossover spin-off series "Angel" goes to some really dark places, allowing the connected stories and themes to weave in and out effortlessly.

As the "Buffy" and "Angel" viewing patterns can get pretty convoluted, here's a complete watch order to make the most out of the Buffyverse.