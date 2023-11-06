How Buffy The Vampire Slayer's Writers Used Faith To Explore Buffy's 'Bloodlust'

Don't let the title fool you: "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" isn't the only one of her kind. The "Slayer" line goes back millennia, and when one falls, another young girl is called on by destiny. In the season 1 finale, "Prophecy Girl," Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) briefly dies but is revived. The writers took advantage of that technicality in season 2 to introduce another slayer, Kendra (Bianca Lawson) — but she met a swift end.

Enter Faith Lehane (no relation to Dennis) in season 3, played by Eliza Dushku and sharing her actress' Boston origins. Her name is a virtue, but Faith is a rebel — so much so, she bounces from ally to enemy and then back again. In an interview with "Buffy" writers and producers, they discussed how, from the beginning, Faith was meant to be a "psycho" Slayer who would be a foil for Buffy. Marti Noxon called her Buffy's "shadow self," while Jane Espenson said:

"Here's a Slayer that makes the wrong choice. And we can actually, through the course of the season, see Buffy flirt with making those same choices, and decide not to."

This flirting mostly happens around the third season's midpoint — episode 14, "Bad Girls," written by Douglas Petrie. The writer said, "There's a little bit of bloodlust in Buffy. There's a lot of bloodlust in Faith. Faith opens the floodgates and goes to places that Buffy only flirts with."

Those floodgates also unleashed consequences that carried on until the end of the show.