Why Giles Had To Be Fired For One Buffy Writer To Be Hired

Some of the best episodes of TV were written before the writer was even hired. The staff that writes great television like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" usually starts out by writing a spec script — in plain English, they script an original episode of the series within the framework laid out by the series creator and the writers. Some of the most memorable moments of the entire show have originated this way, including Giles getting thrown out of the Watchers' council. The spec script that got David Fury hired as the main writer of the season 3 episode "Helpless." However, not everything from his initial pitch made its way into the episode.

In the 12th episode of the season that follows Buffy's final year as a student at Sunnydale High, she starts to grapple with the authority figures in her life in a new way — her final boss is the town mayor, after all. Her relationship with Giles is put to the test in "Helpless" when Giles is forced to drug Buffy and render her powerless for a test organized by the Watchers' Council. In the end he saves Buffy from a demon, causing her to fail the test and for him to be fired. From that point forward, Giles is not technically Buffy's Watcher and remains in her life out of sheer loyalty, not obligation.

Giles getting fired was in Fury's initial pitch for the episode. However, he saw things starting and ending a little differently.