Los Feliz Is Home To The Most Famous Movie High School In America

John Marshall High School gained notoriety for hosting the NBC series "Mr. Novak," which ran from 1963 to 1965. But the '70s were when the school began building its legendary reputation. Of all the big productions to film at John Marshall during the decade, "Grease" is arguably the biggest. The 1978 musical was mostly shot at Venice High School, which in the film became Rydell High. But John Marshall's field was used for the school carnival scene, which ended with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John flying away in a hot rod.

Advertisement

Throughout the '80s, John Marshall continued to attract big productions. Van Halen used the school for their "Hot for Teacher" music video in 1984, the same year the exterior was used in Tom Hanks' comedy "Bachelor Party." 1984 was actually quite a big year for John Marshall, as its exterior was also used as the exterior of Springwood High School, which was attended by Heather Langenkamp's Nancy and her friends in "A Nightmare on Elm Street." The '80s also saw John Marshall used in "Pretty in Pink" and the Sarah Jessica Parker and Helen Hunt-starring comedy "Girls Just Want to Have Fun."

In the early '90s, John Marshall was used for the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" movie, which, despite its reputation, is good, actually. That decade also saw the school appear in "Space Jam," "Grosse Pointe Blank," "Can't Hardly Wait," and even a Pharcyde music video. All of which is to say nothing of the various TV shows that have been shot at the school, which include "The Wonder Years," "Boy Meets World," "iCarly," and the "Big Bang Theory" spinoff "Young Sheldon." Interestingly enough, John Marshall counts Leonardo DiCaprio among its former students. The actor attended for just one semester back in 1991 before he landed the role of Luke Brower and became a recurring cast member on ABC's "Growing Pains." Guess which school was used for establishing shots?

Advertisement