Sylvester Stallone Almost Lost His Rocky Role To A Gunsmoke Actor

In 2006's "Rocky Balboa," Sylvester Stallone's aging pugilist delivered a line that perfectly encapsulated the fighter's ethos, and by extension, the ethos of the "Rocky" franchise as a whole. "It ain't about how hard you hit," he says. "It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward. That's how winning is done!" This short speech in the film that saved the "Rocky" saga has become a bit of a meme in the years since Sly first delivered it, viewed as a sort of melodramatic ode to self-belief that was on the verge of tipping over into Hollywood hyperbole. What stops it from doing so is the fact that you can tell that Stallone believed every word of it, and he had good reason to.

When the actor first wrote "Rocky," he was about as down and out as you could imagine. The man had moved to New York City in 1969 to pursue acting but had frequently found himself homeless, at one point spending four nights sleeping at the Port Authority Bus Terminal where he continually dodged the cops and stored his pens and books in a locker. The only work he found between small acting roles were menial jobs, one of which found him cleaning the lions' cage at the Central Park Zoo. As the actor recalled in a Playboy interview years later, "I told myself, 'This is marvelous, Sylvester. You've gotten to the point in your life where you're making $1.12 an hour to get pissed on by a lion.'"

With a pregnant wife and the threat of being kicked out of his apartment looming, Stallone committed himself to writing a movie that he hoped would provide him with the leading role for which he'd been searching ever since making the move to the Big Apple. "Rocky" was the result. For Stallone, it was imperative that he star, but when he did eventually court attention from a studio, the executives had other plans.

