How Burt Reynolds Felt About His Time On Gunsmoke

It would be a colossal understatement to say Burt Reynolds, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 82, had an incredible Hollywood career. For decades, the actor did nothing but impress, impress, and impress with his roles in films ranging from "Deliverance" to "Boogie Nights." However, before he came to fame on the silver screen, Reynolds played everyone's favorite part-time deputy marshal on the long-running TV series "Gunsmoke."

Across 50 episodes from 1962 to 1965, the future Oscar nominee portrayed Quint Asper opposite the great James Arness as U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon. Not only that, but Reynolds would later declare his time on the show the greatest part of his professional career. He even wrote the foreword for Arness' autobiography in 2001, plainly expressing just how much of an immense joy it was to work on the iconic small screen Western:

"For some years (45 to be exact) I have been asked, 'What were the best times for you growing up as an actor?' Without hesitation, I have always said, 'The two and a half years I was on 'Gunsmoke.”"

That's high praise for an actor whose illustrious career spanned multiple decades and consists of over 180 professional acting credits. However, as Reynolds went on to explain, it was all about learning what it meant to be a true performer.

