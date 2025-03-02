How Burt Reynolds Really Felt About His Gunsmoke Co-Star James Arness

According to Reynolds, Arness was funny in a surprising way, surpassing even his experiences with Richard Pryor when it came to unexpected laughs. "The biggest surprise for everyone who had the good fortune to work on a few episodes of 'Gunsmoke' in those days was Jim Arness," Reynolds wrote. "He was funny. I mean get-the-giggles, wrap-up-for-the-cast-and-crew "time-out"-and-get-it-together funny." The "Smokey and the Bandit" actor pointed out that Arness cut an imposing figure, which contrasted against his lighthearted tendencies. "Your first thought always was, 'Damn, he's bigger than I thought he would be,'" he observed.

Arness, who died in 2011, "had that wonderful ability to surprise you, make you laugh at yourself or the situation that actors often find themselves in," according to Reynolds. The "Gunsmoke" co-star also wrote that Arness was also without ego — something the actor who Marlon Brando once said "worships at the temple of his own narcissism" would have known a thing or two about. "He never imposed his position on anyone" despite being number one on the call sheet, Reynolds said. "Not once did I or anyone else ever see Jim being rude, overbearing, self-righteous, or selfish to anyone, whether crewmembers, extras, day players or co-stars."

Public opinions on Arness have varied over the years, with Leonard Nimoy calling him a friend, John Wayne falling out with him, and fellow "Gunsmoke" actor Milburn Stone taking a while to warm up to him. In the eyes of Reynolds, though, there was no one better. "I've done over 200 TV shows and over 75 features and I can't think of any actor whose behavior on the set and off was more unpretentious than Jim's," he wrote in Arness' autobiography. "This will embarrass Jim, to hear me say that he was and is so loved and revered by all of us," Reynolds concluded, "But you have to face it, old friend. Like it or not, you and ["Gunsmoke"] are what the word icon really represents."