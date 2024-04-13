Burt Reynolds' Clash With A Renowned Director Involved A Ridiculous Irish Accent

Now, "Boogie Nights" aficionados have a new bit of lore to add to the legend, courtesy of Josh Horowitz's "Happy Sad Confused" podcast. Horowitz spoke with Reynolds' "Boogie Nights" co-star Mark Wahlberg in a recent episode, and the actor confirmed that Reynolds started having issues with the film on day one — and pitched an Irish accent for his character that he thought might improve things.

"I remember the first day, he comes in and Paul comes to me and we're about to shoot the scene where we meet in the back of the kitchen, and Paul goes, 'You know, Burt came to me, and he doesn't really understand my rhythm of writing, so he wants to use an Irish accent,'" Wahlberg recalled on the podcast. "I was like, 'What?' He was like, 'Yeah, he thinks this is going to be more helpful to kind of find the character. Just go with it.'"

Wahlberg says he assumed this was a joke Reynolds was playing to keep him on his toes, until, "All of a sudden, [Reynolds] goes, 'Oh, you're a dancer, aren'tcha?'" — with the promised Irish brogue. The actor was startled into laughter, which didn't go over well with his more seasoned co-star. "I go, 'What the f**k!' and start laughing. [Reynolds replied] 'Don't you ever laugh at me, kid.'" Wahlberg added that Reynolds dropped the Irish accent by the next scene, so the introduction eventually had to be revisited at the end of production. "Of course, at the end of the movie, 'Hey, we're going to take another stab at that introduction scene,' so we reshot the scene," the actor recalled.