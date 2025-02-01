Why Gunsmoke's Milburn Stone & James Arness Didn't Get Along At First

The workplace can be quite the adventure. Ideally, regardless of what you do, you clock in, perform your task to the best of your ability, behave courteously, and clock out. Because no one likes to have unnecessary drama in their life, you're probably careful not to ruffle any feathers. Even if you work with an absolute crank or a total slob, you don't take it upon yourself to police their objectionable actions. If it ever gets to the point where you can no longer abide a coworker's behavior, you take the matter to a superior or human resources and let them deal with it.

Some people, however, aren't afraid of direct conflict. If someone is repeatedly doing something they consider beyond the pale, they call the person out in the hopes of curtailing their misconduct. This can get awkward if the other person doesn't think they're doing anything wrong, or, worse, happens to be a jerk who doesn't care about their coworkers' feelings. When you reach such a juncture, voices might tick up a notch to the point where a shouting match breaks out. A stapler, chair, or small animal (if this is a veterinarian's office) might be thrown. Suddenly, it's a fistic free-for-all, and there's just no coming back from a fistic free-for-all.

So, if you're going to confront your coworker, you have to ask yourself if you're ready to throw a punch or 10. Is whatever they're doing to steam your britches worth it? In the early days of shooting the long-running television Western "Gunsmoke," actor Milburn Stone was so appalled by James Arness' disrespect that he finally called him out. Did a fistic free-for-all ensue?