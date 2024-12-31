The Correct Order To Watch The Thing Movies

Picture this: a group of researchers in Antarctica discover an alien spaceship buried deep within the ice. Despite the fact that it's the dead of winter, the researchers decide to thaw the insides of the craft and chance upon a creature estimated to have crash-landed 20 million years ago. This creature, or thing, covertly assumes the appearance of a crew member upon revival, overwriting their personality while retaining their memories. The creature repeats the process over and over, slowly dwindling the number of humans on the base by violently overtaking their identities. By the time the research team realizes the truth, it is too late, as this alien parasite now looks just like one of them, pretending to be human...

This is the core premise of "Who Goes There?," a 1938 sci-fi horror novella by John W. Campbell, who initially published it under the pseudonym Don A. Stuart. Campbell's story expanded upon the trope of shapeshifting monsters by injecting it with imitation and assimilation, blurring the lines between what can be deemed human and what cannot. Paranoia and distrust play into the cabin-fever-esque isolation evoked by the story's settings, as methods to identify and contain these imitations become increasingly more complicated with time. These intriguing themes and ideas have also had a considerable impact on literature and associated media since the novella's publication, especially in the treatment of fictional monsters that pose a threat to the very fabric of human connection.

The most direct (and popular) adaptation of Campbell's work is John Carpenter's 1982 cult classic "The Thing," which is, perhaps, one of the most influential horror films ever made. However, this is not the only adaptation of the source material, as two other inspired works exist and explore the same premise with markedly different approaches. The viewing order for these movies can prove to be fickle based on personal interest, but here's our recommended watch order to help you get the most out of all these movies.