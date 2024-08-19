The Correct Order To Watch The Gunsmoke Movies

Norman Macdonnell and John Meston's "Gunsmoke" drama series aired on CBS for 20 uninterrupted seasons (!), a feat that feels even more impressive due to the consistent quality maintained throughout its run. Initially a radio series that broadcast between 1952 and 1961, "Gunsmoke" gained steady enough popularity to warrant a television adaptation in 1955, whose half to one-hour episodes culminate to form an epic Western saga for the ages. The nexus of "Gunsmoke" is one lawman Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness) tasked to maintain order in Dodge City, Kansas, and his exploits underline the brutality of the Old West, challenging stereotypes attached to similar figures molded as unambiguously heroic. Although the show did employ archetypal characters — such as the loyal sidekick Chester Goode (Dennis Weaver) and the trustworthy town physician Doc Adams (Milburn Stone) — an appropriate amount of nuance grounds "Gunsmoke," which works best when rooted in morally grey vignettes.

However, we're not here to talk about the merits of the CBS series today, but to figure out the watch order for the five made-for-television movies released after the show's lengthy run instead. The first "Gunsmoke" movie was commissioned as a reunion project by CBS in 1987 and saw Arness and longtime cast member Amanda Blake (who played Kitty Russell) return to their roles, along with most of the supporting cast also returning. Although it is not difficult to simply follow the release order for the five made-for-TV "Gunsmoke" films, it can be challenging to contextualize the chronology of the events, as some plots are based on episodes from the primary series. Without further ado, let us dive into the gritty, uncompromising world of "Gunsmoke," where chaos hides at every corner of Dodge City and beyond.