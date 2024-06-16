Long Before Tombstone, Kurt Russell Appeared In The Classic Western TV Series Gunsmoke

Younger audiences might know him as the dude who played Ego in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," but for everyone else, Kurt Russell is a Hollywood legend. That reputation was cemented in the 1980s, during which time Russell landed starring roles in such classics as "Escape From New York" (1981), "The Thing" (1982), and "Big Trouble in Little China." (1986). But he managed just as illustrious a run in the '90s — even if you only count his role in George P. Cosmatos' seminal 1993 Western "Tombstone."

While "Tombstone" isn't quite Kurt Russell's best film (according to Rotten Tomatoes, that honor goes to 2014 documentary "The Battered Bastards of Baseball" [yep!]) — it is surely among the finest entries in the man's filmography. Telling the story of Wyatt Earp (Russell) and the legendary gunfight at the O.K. Corral, "Tombstone" became an instant classic of the modern Western when it debuted, with Val Kilmer stealing the entire show as Doc Holliday. But Russell certainly delivered as the legendary lawman, and in the process, he rocked what is surely one of the finest on-screen mustaches in Hollywood history — even if he did have to be convinced to tone it down by the director.

But "Tombstone" was far from Russell's first experience with Westerns. In fact, the actor had ventured into big-screen Westerns some 30 years prior with his starring role opposite Charles Bronson in 1965's "Guns of Diablo." However, even that mid-'60s effort wasn't Russell's first rodeo, so to speak. In fact, it wasn't even the first time he and Bronson had trekked across the Old West together on-screen. By the time he and his older co-star made "Guns of Diablo," Russell had actually accrued some fairly extensive experience with Westerns on television, including an appearance on the classic series "Gunsmoke."