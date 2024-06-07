Kurt Russell's Tombstone Mustache Was Almost Even More Over The Top

George P. Cosmatos' 1993 Western "Tombstone" begins in the year 1879 and ends in 1881 at the infamous Gunfight at the O.K. Corral. Said gunfight was a notably bloody shootout between the local law enforcers of Tombstone, Arizona and a local gang of criminals nicknamed the Cowboys. The law was represented by the Earp brothers Wyatt, Virgil, and James, and they have gone down as important figures in the history of the American West.

In the movie, Wyatt Earp is played by Kurt Russell, and the old lawman is depicted as a formerly violent man trying to eschew his instincts to shoot others. Wyatt hopes to be peaceful and gentle and live quietly with his common-law wife Sadie (Dana Delaney). Spoiler alert: he's not successful. Indeed, the violence is so brazenly inevitable in Westerns, one wonders why anyone even entertains the thought of giving peace a chance. The potential gunshot victims in "Tombstone" are played by a litany of recognizable Hollywood actors, including Val Kilmer, Sam Elliott, Bill Paxton, Powers Boothe, Michael Biehn, Billy Zane, Michael Rooker, Billy Bob Thornton, Thomas Hayden Church, and Charlton Heston (with Robert Mitchum narrating). The film wasn't a huge hit in 1993, but has since garnered a passionate following of devoted fans.

Almost all of the above actors sported glorious late 19th-century mustaches, the likes of which can no longer be seen (outside of certain hipster areas of Brooklyn). Russell's mustache swooped down past his lip, almost drooping as far as his chin. In an episode of "Explain This" for Esquire, Russell talked about the mustache and how he almost grew it even longer to match photographs of the real-life Wyatt Earp. He revealed, though, that his director wanted something a little more up-to-date.