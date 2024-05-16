The Hateful Eight Forced A Major Change To Kurt Russell's Bone Tomahawk Character

1993's "Tombstone" features one of the most outstanding collections of facial hair of any movie in history, and star Kurt Russell's incredible crumb catcher is one of the best of the bunch. ("Tombstone" fun fact: There was only one fake mustache in that entire production.) Decades later, in an interview with Esquire, Russell basically said that cinematic trip to mustache nirvana didn't happen by accident. Part of his process as an actor is to seriously consider every aspect of every one of his characters — especially when it comes to the hair and makeup and costuming.

"I try to draw it from the script and then go into my imagination and do what I think will work," he explained. That approach extended to his ultra-memorable Snake Plissken character in "Escape From New York," because according to the actor, it was his idea for Snake to have an eye patch. "He's got nuclear dust in his left eye and his eye is messed up! [...] He's constantly in a little bit of pain and agony because his left eye is always bugging him." That annoyed, chip-on-the-shoulder attitude helped inform the rest of his performance and made Snake Plissken into an all-time classic movie character.

But sometimes, the realities of previous commitments can interfere with the ideal circumstances for a role. (Remember Henry Cavill's mustache fiasco while filming "Justice League" and "Mission: Impossible — Fallout"? Of course you do.) In the case of the horror Western "Bone Tomahawk," Russell's character would have looked a lot different had that production not butted up against Quentin Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight," where he had already promised to sport a bushy beard/'stache combo and a spectacularly full head of hair.