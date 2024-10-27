Why Gunsmoke Was Abruptly Canceled After A 20-Year Run

So why did "Gunsmoke" end up canceled? According to several sources, including Marilyn J. Coleman and Lawrence H. Ganong's "The Social History of the American Family: An Encyclopedia," the end of "Gunsmoke" came at the tail end of what's been commonly referred to as the "rural purge." In the early days of television, an unusual number of shows centered on rural life, and together these programs created the halcyon but rose-tinted portrait of mid-century bliss that's often gestured to when people talk about "the good old days." The tumultuous 1960s modernized America in many ways, with the Civil Rights movement, 2nd wave feminist movement, a rise in political violence, and the Vietnam War each inspiring audiences with a hunger for a more modern TV landscape.

"Gunsmoke" in particular wasn't singled out for this reason (indeed, even though it was a fairly old-fashioned period drama, plenty of episodes did find ways to deal with modern issues), but generally changing ideals and interests among the viewing public — and at the executive level of the major networks — led to the eventual axing of several Western and rural-set shows. "The Social History of the American Family" cites "Green Acres," "Petticoat Junction," "Mayberry RFD," "Lassie," and "Beverly Hillbillies" as casualties of the rural purge, with "Gunsmoke" and "Bonanza," two of the longest-running of the bunch, lasting just a few years longer.

"The shows that replaced the rural shows were sitcoms that focused on socially relevant issues, either in their premise or over the course of their episodes," according to the encyclopedia. That meant shows like "All in the Family" and "M*A*S*H" would soon take over, launching TV into a more overtly politically transgressive space and replacing the dusty-but-beloved shows of decades past with vivid portraits of (slightly) more diverse American life. Unfortunately for the cast and crew of "Gunsmoke," the show's cancelation came as a total surprise. According to Arness' biography, even the show's writer and executive producer John Mantley wasn't clued into the news.