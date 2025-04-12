The Gunsmoke Spin-Off That's Almost Impossible To Watch Today

It's curious how few people talk about "Gunsmoke" in the 2020s, seeing as it was the biggest show of all time for decades. Indeed, until 2019, "Gunsmoke" held a record for being the longest-running scripted primetime American TV series ever. (It's since been beaten by "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.") The "Gunsmoke" TV series debuted in 1955 and ran strong for 635 episodes over the course of 20 full seasons. It finally drew to a close in 1975, but even then, the franchise wasn't done. Five additional "Gunsmoke" TV movies were produced from 1987 to 1994, with James Arness playing the stalwart Marshal Matt Dillon pretty much throughout the property's televised run.

And that's nothing to say of the nine seasons of "Gunsmoke" that ran as a radio serial. The radio show aired from 1952 to 1961 and starred William Conrad as Dillon. The show's creators Norman Macdonnell and John Meston couldn't have possibly predicted the success of their Western, much less that it would become a media empire for over 25 years.

Westerns were already out of vogue when the "Gunsmoke" TV series finally left the airwaves in 1975, though, so when it ended, it exited the public consciousness almost immediately. It seems that the comings and goings of Dodge City (with Paramount Ranch being one of the real-life filming locations) could only be sustained for so long.

Indeed, the writing may have been on the wall when the show's producers tried to make a "Gunsmoke" spinoff during its 19th season. The series, titled "Dirty Sally," starred Jeanette Nolan as "Dirty Sally" Fergus, reprising her role from two notable "Gunsmoke" episodes. The show was a bomb, lasting only 13 episodes from January to April 1974. It has not been preserved in any notable way and could possibly be considered lost media.

