Where Was Gunsmoke Filmed? Every Major Location Explained
When it comes to Westerns on the small screen, few are as iconic as Norman Macdonnell and John Meston's "Gunsmoke." Based on the radio drama of the same name, the show debuted on CBS in 1955 and went on to become one of the longest-running television scripted series in American television history, producing over 600 episodes. Sadly, though, "Gunsmoke" rode off into the sunset after 20 seasons, but like all good gunslingers who can't stay down, it came back with a bang. "Gunsmoke" produced five television films after the series ended, and thanks to reruns and streaming, new generations continue to discover the classic TV Western.
"Gunsmoke" takes place in Dodge City, Kansas, and follows U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness) and his deputies as they protect the town from outlaws, outsiders, troublemakers, and other wrong sorts. The series is also notable for featuring some bona fide Hollywood legends in early career roles, including Kurt Russell, Harrison Ford, Leslie Nielsen, and "Star Trek" star Leonard Nimoy, whose character was less than enlightened. Still, it's a fun show to watch if you want to try and spot some famous faces engaging in shootouts at high noon.
Despite most of the story's action taking place in Dodge City, "Gunsmoke" didn't use any real locations in Kansas. The series visited several hotspots across the United States to create its version of the Old West, with each one being historic in its own right.
Gunsmoke used California's Melody Ranch Studio to recreate Dodge City
California's Santa Clarita Valley has doubled for the Old West for decades, and "Gunsmoke" was one of many movies and TV shows to create a frontier town in the area's famous Melody Ranch Studio. While the show ventured to other locations from time to time, Melody Ranch is the place it was most commonly associated with during its early years, especially for capturing exterior shots.
According to James Arness in an interview with SCTV, the lot was integral to "Gunsmoke," and he has fond memories of working there. "The first couple of years, we did most of our outdoor work right there at Melody Ranch. It was such a great place." Fittingly, the actor also received his Walk of Western Stars award there in 2006, which just so happened to coincide with a cowboy festival.
Melody Ranch is a convincing recreation of the frontier, and throughout the years, it's remained a go-to hotspot for hosting cowboy-themed entertainment. The 21-acre lot has been used in everything from "Deadwood" to "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," with the latter movie making it central to the diegetic "Bounty Law" series that Quentin Tarantino hopes to make in real life someday. This location is steeped in Hollywood cowboy history, but it isn't the only iconic ranch that helped bring "Gunsmoke" to life.
Some Gunsmoke scenes were filmed at the Paramount Ranch
Located in Southern California's Conejo Valley, the Paramount Ranch provided the setting for a diverse range of movies and TV shows. However, the 2700-acre vista is synonymous with Westerns, as William Hertz — a rich superfan — purchased the ranch in 1953 and reserved a special spot for on-screen frontier adventures.
The aptly titled Western Town area of the Paramount Ranch set the stage for some of the most iconic TV horse operas of all time, including "Rawhide," "Bonanza," "The Cisco Kid," and, of course, "Gunsmoke." That's because the set was designed to replicate the dusty streets and old-looking buildings we associate with frontier life, and the surrounding Santa Monica mountains provided a backdrop that looked undisrupted by modern life — meaning that it was perfect for period-themed entertainment.
Unfortunately, the Paramount Ranch burned down during the Woolsey wildfires in 2018, effectively ending a golden period of Hollywood history. That said, it remained popular until its final days, with 21st-century Westerns like "Bone Tomahawk" and HBO's "Westworld" using it to great effect.
Utah also served as a backdrop for Gunsmoke
California wasn't the only place to function as a stand-in Kansas during the production of "Gunsmoke," especially as the show's stories ventured outside of Dodge City on occasion. Some of the exterior scenes were shot in the Johnson Canyon in Utah, which is located near the city of Kanab. This spot used to be a go-to location for treasure hunters in the area, but it eventually became a popular staple in the realm of entertainment.
Similar to the Paramount Ranch, the Johnson Canyon area boasts a scenic backdrop comprising large hills and wild terrains that capture the rawness of the American frontier. It was also a notable movie and television set back in the day, home to a variety of wooden buildings modeled after the cowboy hotspots of yesteryear.
These days, Johnson Canyon is a tourist destination, but the old set isn't open to the public. However, fans of "Gunsmoke" who want to check it out will be able to see it from a nearby trail, and that's better than nothing, right?