Where Was Gunsmoke Filmed? Every Major Location Explained

When it comes to Westerns on the small screen, few are as iconic as Norman Macdonnell and John Meston's "Gunsmoke." Based on the radio drama of the same name, the show debuted on CBS in 1955 and went on to become one of the longest-running television scripted series in American television history, producing over 600 episodes. Sadly, though, "Gunsmoke" rode off into the sunset after 20 seasons, but like all good gunslingers who can't stay down, it came back with a bang. "Gunsmoke" produced five television films after the series ended, and thanks to reruns and streaming, new generations continue to discover the classic TV Western.

"Gunsmoke" takes place in Dodge City, Kansas, and follows U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness) and his deputies as they protect the town from outlaws, outsiders, troublemakers, and other wrong sorts. The series is also notable for featuring some bona fide Hollywood legends in early career roles, including Kurt Russell, Harrison Ford, Leslie Nielsen, and "Star Trek" star Leonard Nimoy, whose character was less than enlightened. Still, it's a fun show to watch if you want to try and spot some famous faces engaging in shootouts at high noon.

Despite most of the story's action taking place in Dodge City, "Gunsmoke" didn't use any real locations in Kansas. The series visited several hotspots across the United States to create its version of the Old West, with each one being historic in its own right.