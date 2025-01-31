There's One Clear Way For Quentin Tarantino To Escape The Drama Surrounding His 'Final' Movie

Now that Quentin Tarantino is no longer making "The Movie Critic," plans for his final movie are up in there. The "Pulp Fiction" and "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" director has vowed to retire from filmmaking after helming 10 features, and it seems that he's in a funk because he wants his farewell flick to be perfect. What's more, he's even pondered bowing out with his current oeuvre, believing that "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is a worthy swansong, especially in the current climate.

During an appearance at the Sundance Film Festival's "Elvis Mitchell Suite" (via Entertainment Weekly), Tarantino clamped down on his reluctance to rush into his final film. He revealed that he's working on a play and feeling disillusioned with the cinematic landscape, which is why filmmaking isn't at the top of his to-do list. In his own words:

"It was bad enough in 2019, and that was the last f***ing year of movies. That was a s*** deal, as far as I was concerned, the fact that it's gotten drastically worse? It's a show-pony exercise. Now the theatrical release, [and] in two weeks, you can watch it on this [streamer] and that one."

Tarantino added that he's more focused on writing plays, as the world of theater is a fresh challenge. However, there's another medium he's yet to conquer that could also be different and creatively stimulating: television. Tarantino already has an idea for a show that aligns with one of his most critically praised movies, and it would allow him to keep telling visual stories without the pressure of delivering a final movie that needs to meet his lofty expectations.