Roger Ebert Absolutely Hated This Divisive '90s Sci-Fi Movie

Back in 1998 Bruce Willis and Morgan Freeman saved us from two separate asteroids. The release of "Deep Impact" and "Armageddon" that year saw dueling blockbusters go head to head in one of those odd moments where two films about the same thing arrive at the same time. Roger Ebert wasn't really a fan of either, but he absolutely hated "Armageddon." The critic sent out one of his harshest reviews to intercept Michael Bay's blockbuster, claiming that it made "Deep Impact" look like it belonged on the American Film Institute list.

"Armageddon" is a ridiculous movie that knows it's ridiculous. Nevertheless, critics weren't having it. Not only did the film earn multiple Golden Raspberry nominations (though it's long since been time to retire the Razzies forever) reviewers just couldn't seem to get on with its editing style and criticized Bay for making a film that looked spectacular but that was intellectually as vacuous as space itself. In the years since, however, plenty of "Armageddon" defenders have come to the fore and there's no taking away from the fact that it was a box office success, making $553.7 million on a $140 million budget.

Nevertheless, it remains on Roger Ebert's most hated films list, with the critic giving "Armageddon" just a single star and describing it as "the first 150-minute trailer." But it wasn't just the editing that had Ebert up in arms. He also tore Bay's movie to shreds for everything from its unoriginal ideas to its lack of realism.