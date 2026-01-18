Roger Ebert Hated This Oscar-Winning War Movie So Much That He Walked Out Of It

It was always funny when Roger Ebert hated a film. The man spent his life devoted to exploring the magic of cinema, spreading his passion for filmmaking and edifying audiences on the art-form. So, imagining him sitting in a movie theater ready for another magical, transporting experience only to be repulsed by what he saw is just sort of amusing. That's apparently what happened with 1991's "Mediterraneo," which according to Ebert was the only film that prompted him to walk out — though that's not technically true.

Ebert was unimpressed with many films throughout his career. He sounded personally disappointed with Kevin Smith in his "Mallrats" review, and didn't mince words about Chris Evans' and Jason Statham's admittedly awful 2005 film "London." But "Mediterraneo" really upset him. The Italian war comedy-drama was directed by Gabriele Salvatores and written by Enzo Monteleone. It's set during World War II and follows a group of Italian soldiers who are sent to the small Greek island of Megísti to act as lookouts. After the ship that was set to pick them up takes a bombardment from the Allies, however, the crew become stranded. At first, they believe the island to be deserted but soon find that the inhabitants were simply hiding. Soon, the soldiers start to win over the locals and integrate into the isolated society, where memories of the war begin to fade as romance blossoms between the stranded platoon and the beautiful women of the island.

In 1992, "Mediterraneo" won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film and in the United States became the highest-grossing foreign language film of that year with a $4.55 million box office take. Ebert, however, was not impressed, and later claimed that Salvatores' film was "utterly without redeeming merit."