Roger Ebert Didn't Mince Words About Jason Statham And Chris Evans' Awful 2005 Movie

Aside from the fact it's upsetting to see Jason Statham with a full head of hair, "London" is a rough ride from start to finish. Critics certainly left no room for doubt in that regard, with Michael Rechtshaffen of The Hollywood Reporter marveling at what he called "some of the most numbingly self-absorbed and obnoxious characters ever assembled in a single film." Elsewhere, Michael Phillips of the Chicago Tribune dubbed the movie an "aggravating twerp of an indie." His fellow Windy City critic, Roger Ebert, however, was perhaps the most withering of all reviewers, which is saying something.

Not only did the Chicago Sun-Times critic give "London" a one-star review, he was so sure of the movie's lack of merit that he predicted Hunter Richards was "going to get jumpy when the reviews of his movie appear." Ebert knew this film was an unquestionable dud that his peers would similarly shred to pieces, but that didn't temper his own criticism.

The nicest thing the critic had to say about "London" was when he praised Chris Evans and Statham for having "verbal facility and energy, which enables them to propel this dreck from one end of 92 minutes to the other." He also highlighted the women of the film for being "perfectly adequate at playing bimbo cokeheads." Otherwise he called the movie "bad" and "ugly," and was clearly put off by every single character, especially the leads. "After I got to know Syd," he wrote, "I was not surprised that he wasn't invited [to the party], and I was not surprised that [London] was going away."

"London" is free to watch on Tubi, which is actually one of the best streaming services (despite the fact its catalog features movies like "London").