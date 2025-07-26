A Mediocre Samuel L. Jackson Crime Thriller Received A Perfect Score From Roger Ebert

When Roger Ebert gave his opinion on film, it carried more weight than arguably any other voice in the field. He was, after all, the first film critic to win the Pulitzer Prize for criticism, but his cultural relevance and impact were just as important, if not more so. Long before Rotten Tomatoes (the success of which is, ironically, arguably Ebert's fault) turned movie criticism into a binary game of "Fresh" and "Rotten," the Chicago Sun-Times columnist was out there "encouraging critical thinking" with his always thoughtful prose. He wasn't always "right" (he gave Ben Affleck's dismal "Daredevil" three stars while only awarding "A Clockwork Orange" with two on a scale of four), but he was always reflective and insightful.

Still, nobody could have seen Ebert's review of "Lakeview Terrace" coming. The middling thriller garnered a 44% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which, again, isn't the best gauge but is instructive in this instance. Critics were mostly unimpressed, with The Wall Street Journal's Joe Morgenstern seemingly let down by the film's style, writing, "The movie's only mark of restraint is the absence of an earthquake." Meanwhile, Wesley Morris of the Boston Globe managed to show some restraint of his own, opining that the movie "might have something to say about Black racism, but the conversations go nowhere, and the cliches of the genre take over." That seems to be the real crux of critics' distaste for "Lakeview Terrace," with Deborah Ross of The Spectator focusing on the third act and its indulgence in "genre convention" resulting in "a shoot-out of the utmost silliness." In his review for the Philadelphia Inquirer, Steven Rea similarly took issue with the film's "frantic, far-fetched climax," writing that by the time the final act plays out, the movie's "pretense at exploring racial intolerance has been exposed for what it really is: a B-movie copout."

In these critics' opinions, then, if the movie had something to say about race in the U.S., it was abandoned part-way through. Then again, several writers didn't think it had much to say at all, with Joe Neumaier of the New York Daily News writing, "'Terrace' pretends to be about the persecution of a mixed-race couple when really it's about how anyone might react living next door to the shark from 'Jaws.'" Ebert, on the other hand, not only like the movie, but he also gave it a perfect four stars.