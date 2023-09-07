Why Rotten Tomatoes Is Roger Ebert's Fault

Apologies to André Bazin, Pauline Kael, and Andrew Sarris, but Roger Ebert was unquestionably the most influential film critic of the cinema's first century. In fact, unless the media landscape is drastically altered over the next few years, he may also wind up being the last film critic who ever truly mattered.

I do not mean this as a put-down of my colleagues. If you actually read film criticism nowadays, you know that there's never been a more thrillingly diverse assortment of voices in this too-cluttered arena. Manohla Dargis, Justin Chang, Scott Tobias, Angelica Jade Bastién, and Bilge Ebiri are must-reads in this house, and I could name a few dozen more who are reliably incisive and original in their thinking. I don't have time to read all of the critics I respect, which is both a frustrating and good thing.

But be honest, do you actually read film criticism nowadays? Do you click on a new Dargis essay with the same fervor you used to tear straight to "The Current Cinema" whenever the latest issue of The New Yorker hit your mailbox? Or do you treat a movie's Rotten Tomatoes score as the defining metric of its worthiness?

In the 25 years since its inception, Rotten Tomatoes has established itself as the ultimate arbiter of filmmaking quality. One-third of adults consult the site before buying a movie ticket. If a film has been deemed "fresh" — or, even better, "certified fresh" — it at least remains in the running as a moviegoing option. If it's been declared "rotten" (i.e. dropped below the 60% "fresh" threshold), and isn't a pre-sold franchise film or a teen-skewing horror movie, it's pretty much dead.

This does a profound disservice to filmmakers who work not from a proven template, but from the heart. Their movies might not hit the mark, but the feelings they conjure up over two hours could linger with you longer than the initial disappointment. These films might wind up being what's called "growers," works that reveal themselves in the weeks and months after the initial viewing.

But our culture has no room for "growers" anymore, thanks to Rotten Tomatoes. And this is Roger Ebert's fault.