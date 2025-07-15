Roger Ebert Gave This Matt Damon And Clint Eastwood Movie A Perfect Score

In Clint Eastwood's 2010 film "Hereafter," Matt Damon plays George Lonegan, a gentle, kind fellow who relaxes to audiobooks of actor Derek Jacobi reading the works of Charles Dickens. George is also psychic and possesses the ability to communicate with the dead — not in any direct sort of way but through vague impressions and visions. Thus, he is occasionally hired by the bereaved to contact deceased loved ones. George can see shadows from what he believes to be the Other Side, but he is also a sensitive person who understands the emotionally fraught place that his clients seem to be in. Indeed, Eastwood presents George's psychic abilities as grounded and possibly not even real. It's conceivable that George is merely able to intuit what his clients need to hear to achieve closure on their grieving.

"Hereafter" features a web-like plot that involves several seemingly disparate threads. George develops a burgeoning relationship with a pretty culinary student named Melanie (Bryce Dallas Howard). On the other side of the world, a French newsreader named Marie (Cécile de France) survives a tsunami and soon becomes convinced that the afterlife is real. Meanwhile, in London, a pair of identical twins (Frankie and George McLaren) are struggling to avoid being put in foster care after their mother is revealed to be a drug addict. Sadly, a car accident then kills one of the twins unexpectedly.

All of these characters have different relationships to death and the hereafter, and Eastwood gently explores those relationships. Eventually, of course, the plot threads intermingle.

Most critics were indifferent to "Hereafter" (it's rarely ranked among the best movies directed by Eastwood), and the film only bears a 48% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 233 reviews. The general complaint seemed to be that Eastwood was such a gentle, meandering director that the movie's drama rarely emerged as compelling. It was more of a gentle meditation than a thriller.

There was, however, a noteworthy critic who felt otherwise.