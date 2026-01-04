Roger Ebert Sounded Personally Disappointed With Kevin Smith In His Mallrats Review

Kevin Smith's "Mallrats" was, in 1995, a massive step forward for the director's career. His 1994 debut film "Clerks" had caused a sensation in the indie world, catching ahold of the popular zeitgeist with little more than clever conversation, pop culture references, and black-and-white film stock. "Clerks" was made for a mere $230,000 overall (and only cost $27,000 to shoot), but it raked in well over 10 times that at the box office. It did even better on home media, allowing Smith's voice to proliferate across a generation as "Clerks" became one of the most important movies of the 1990s.

"Mallrats," by comparison, was a slicker, larger film distributed by an established studio in Gramercy Pictures. Indeed, everything from the movie's budget to its setting and cast were bigger. Michael Rooker appeared in the film, while heartthrob Jeremy London played one of the two leads. However, the project's big "get" was Shannen Doherty, the ultra-hot star fresh off "Beverly Hills 90210." Smith also cast the breakout actor Jason Lee and managed to finagle a cameo from Marvel Comics guru Stan Lee (no relation). Even a young Ben Affleck had a notable role. In structure, "Mallrats" was similar to "Clerks" in that both movies were about a pair of layabout 20-somethings who bum about a retail outlet lamenting the sorry state of their respective romances.

"Mallrats," however, wasn't nearly as big a hit as "Clerks." It actually made less money at the box office and didn't get very good reviews. Roger Ebert only gave the film one-and-a-half stars, noting that its budget may have been 100 times greater than that of "Clerks" but that Smith covered essentially the same material with the same themes as he did in "Clerks."