Marvel's Stan Lee Gave Kevin Smith One Condition To Appear In Mallrats

Real-life comic book magnate Stan Lee, much like fictional newspaper magnate Charles Foster Kane, is a jigsaw puzzle who was many things to many different people, depending on the piece of the puzzle they had. (I'm betting you didn't expect an article about "Mallrats" to begin with a "Citizen Kane" reference. Well, that makes two of us!) For non-comic book reading folks, he was that funny old guy who kept popping up in Marvel movies and had, apparently, even written a few comics himself. For comic aficionados, on the other hand, he was an undeniably important figure in the history of the medium, but also one who had excelled at mythologizing his personal contributions to Marvel Comics at the expense of others. (Just ask Jack Kirby's son, Neal Kirby, for more about that.)

Lee was certainly an expert in the art of building an individual brand, which, in that respect, makes Kevin Smith his heir apparent. In point of fact, the filmmaker, actor, comic book writer, podcaster, and surprise transmasculine style icon is a lot like Lee in that he's arguably as famous for his colorful personality as he is for his actual work (if not more so). Smith has proven equally adept as Lee in the art of self-mythologizing, having now appeared in both film biopics ("Shooting Clerks") and documentaries ("Clerk") about the making of his breakout hit "Clerks." It seems Lee may have inadvertently taught Smith about the value of developing one's brand, too, as far back as when they collaborated on Smith's second feature as a director with 1995's "Mallrats."

In a video for GQ where he breaks down his most beloved films (including his controversial comedy "Dogma," which has finally been freed from the clutches of the Weinstein brothers), Smith took a moment to talk about Lee's involvement with "Mallrats." As he recalled, Lee wasn't meant to show up at all until the film's producer James Jacks suggested Lee (whom Jacks knew) for the role of the nondescript "comic book guru" who dolls out advice to one of the movie's slacker leads, Jason Lee's Brodie Bruce, in an early script draft. From there, it was Stan Lee himself who wryly maneuvered his way into having an even larger role in "Mallrats."