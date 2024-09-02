Stan Lee Was Jealous He Didn't Get To Play One Marvel Movie Character

Stan Lee is remembered as the father of the Marvel Universe mostly because he was a good marketer. A natural salesman, Lee stoked the early fires of fandom and presented himself to the public as the gas giant around which all of Marvel editorial orbited.

Lee's reputation has been cemented thanks to all the cameos he made in Marvel movies before his death in 2018. Some of his cameos are blink and you'll miss it, others are more substantial. In the 2005 "Fantastic Four" film, he even appeared as a named comic character: Baxter Building mailman Willie Lumpkin. However, there was a different Marvel Comics character that Lee most wanted to play: J. Jonah Jameson, editor in chief of the Daily Bugle and a yellow thorn in Spider-Man's side.

Actor J.K. Simmons discussed this during a GQ video about his most famous roles. Simmons has played Jameson in every "Spider-Man" movie the character has appeared in (no matter the continuity). For his GQ interview, he shared a conversation he once had with Lee about the role:

"You know, JJJ was kind of based on Stan. That was his comic version of himself. And he confessed to me at the time that he was a little jealous that they didn't ask him to play the part in the movie, 'But having seen you seen you do it I thought you were fantastic.'"

Lee was editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics, Jameson is editor-in-chief of the Daily Bugle. Both men are publicity hounds with ears for colorful headlines; the movie Jameson is the one who coins the names of super-villains, just like how Lee dreamt up nicknames for people working at Marvel offices ("Stan The Man"). Jameson's mustache even evokes Lee's famous whiskers.