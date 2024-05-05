Citizen Kane's Real-Life Inspiration Had A Different Theory On The Classic Rosebud Moment

More essays have been written about "Citizen Kane" than any other movie (with the possible exceptions of "The Wizard of Oz" and "Star Wars"), so it feels churlish to recount the plot here, but for the uninitiated, however, here's a brief rundown:

A vicious newspaper tycoon named Charles Foster Kane (Welles) has died in bed, locked deep in his massive, palatial mansion. He clutched a snow globe in his hand in his final moments, moved by the sight of the swirling faux weather inside. He enigmatically whispers the word "Rosebud" before perishing. The film then shifts focus to a reporter (William Alland) who spends the film interviewing Kane's associates, wives, and lovers, hoping to get a full portrait of the man. He finds that Kane was a cad ruined by wealth and power. He finds that Kane was possessed of a deep and abiding unhappiness, likely spurred by having to leave his mother as a child. One of the final shots of the film is a furnace in the deceased Kane mansion Xanadu, filled with old junk Kane forgot about. Burning into ash is a sled with the word "Rosebud" stenciled on it. His childhood sled. Kane just longed for the comfort of a childhood toy. He was that simple a man.

Kane has long been acknowledged as a stand-in for real-life newspaper tycoon William Randolph Hearst, and the real-life meaning of "Rosebud" was a cheeky, x-rated joke about an aspect of Hearst's personal life (explained below). Back in 2017, however, William Randolph Hearst III, the current CEO of Hearst Corp., was asked about his take on Welles' lampoon of his grandfather at the 2017 San Francisco Film Festival, and Hearst III had a wild theory. Rosebud was not the sled ... but the snow globe.