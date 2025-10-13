Shannen Doherty Accidentally Accelerated Her Own Career Downfall

The late Shannen Doherty began acting professionally in 1981, when she was only nine years old, appearing in an episode of the TV series "Father Murphy" alongside Michael Landon. Landon must have been impressed with her, as a few years later, she secured a recurring role alongside Landon on the hit Western "Little House on the Prairie." In 1985, Doherty made a splash on the big screen in the teen romantic comedy "Girls Just Want to Have Fun." Doherty was at ease in front of cameras, worked hard, and landed gig after gig.

1988's "Heathers" was another notable break for her, but she still was only playing supporting roles in movies. In 1990, Doherty skyrocketed to fame playing the lead character of Brenda Walsh on the primetime teen soap opera "Beverly Hills 90210." She appeared in 111 episodes of that series over four seasons, finally leaving in 1994 (long before the show ended) to pursue a film career. Doherty was 23 by then, and quite ready to headline a major feature film.

In 1995, she seemingly found her dream project. It was a leading role in a major feature comedy, written and directed by a very hot, up-and-coming indie director. It had a very modest budget of $6.1 million, but a fine, hipster imprimatur. The script was frank about sex and popular culture, and the story revolved around the stalled relationship Doherty's character was experiencing with her immature boyfriend. The film was Kevin Smith's "Mallrats."

As many now know, though, "Mallrats" wasn't a dream project after all. It only made $2.1 million at the box office, and critics weren't too fond of it, either. Doherty spoke on the "Let's Be Clear" podcast in 2024 (as covered by Variety) to say that "Mallrats" was a surprise disappointment. Its failure pretty much derailed her hopes of ever leading a feature film again. This was an irony, as Kevin Smith once said that "Mallrats" wouldn't have even been made without Doherty's fame behind it.