Before The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco Played A Key Character On Charmed

"Charmed" is arguably one of the greatest fantasy shows of all time, but while its storylines of witchcraft and demons entertained viewers, it wasn't always smooth sailing for the cast and crew behind the scenes. The eighth and final season of the magical drama was hampered with budget cuts, forcing its creatives to remove some series mainstays out of certain episodes and limit the number of guest stars that could be brought in. That said, they found room for future "Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco, who played the young witch Billie Jenkins in 22 episodes.

During "Charmed" season 8, Cuoco's character has a tumultuous relationship with the show's heroic witches — Piper (Holly Marie Combs), Paige (Rose McGowan), and Phoebe (Alyssa Milano) — during her interactions with them. However, that's only because her demonically influenced sister convinces her that the Power of Three are the enemy and must be stopped. In the end, though, Billie realizes that Piper, Paige, and Phoebe are the good ones, culminating in a devastating moment in which Billie kills her manipulative sibling.

It's a sad ending to the character's arc, but some rumors suggest that the show's creators had some long-term plans in mind for Billie that could have led to her becoming a formidable solo witch. However, the speculation has since been put to bed, with showrunner Brad Kern explaining the real reason for bringing Cuoco into the fold.

