The 15 Best Fantasy TV Series Of All Time, Ranked

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" is about as close to a perfect television series as you can get. Over the course of three seasons, fans of all ages tuned in to join Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen) and his friends as they ventured throughout the four nations, mastering skills of elemental bending, diplomacy, military combat, and, above all else, empathy. Episode to episode, it proved it could accomplish almost any narrative feat — tense political thrills, especially those brilliantly paced throughout season 2's Earth Kingdom saga; the hilarious self-parody of season 3's "The Ember Island Players;" the legitimately disturbing horror of the Halloween episode "The Puppet Master;" the large scale fantasy battles seen in "The Day of Black Sun." The series builds to a four-part finale "Sozin's Comet," an epic final showdown years in the making — an unmatched conclusion made from the sort of grand yet patient storytelling you rarely see on any network, much less Nickelodeon.

Creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko didn't necessarily think of "The Last Airbender" as a children's television program while they were writing it, instead focusing on telling emotionally honest stories with clarity and bravery. A key example of this which perhaps unlocks the series' secret to success was their singular attempt at the anthology format — season 2's "The Tales of Ba Sing Se." Each of the vignettes featured are emotionally effective, but one in particular (yes, that one) succeeds in crafting one of the most beautiful and heartbreaking stories TV has seen in under five minutes. The writers are master storytellers who are able to create such sweeping narratives because they craft each individual moment with the same or even greater care (unlike the Netflix adaptation, which inverts this dynamic).

"The Last Airbender" does everything a TV show can and should do, and remains the preeminent fantasy series of our generation.