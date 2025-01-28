The 15 Best Fantasy TV Series Of All Time, Ranked
From plots of political treachery and imitate romances to vast multiverses and epic intercontinental warfare, the fantasy genre encompasses much of the stories that make life so rich. Many of these tales come from the literary world, bled from the ink of such legendary writers as J.R.R. Tolkein, C.S. Lewis, H.P. Lovecraft, as well as those who follow in their footsteps, like Andrzej Sapkowski, Terry Pratchett, and George R.R. Martin.
Whether adapting the work of these prolific authors or creating a world that's entirely new, the fantasy genre demands one thing: grand narrative scale. Perhaps this is why such stories have flourished through the medium of television in recent years, taking viewers to distant lands, ancient times, and far away worlds we could once only dream of through the pages of a book.
But not all fantasy TV series are created equal, which is why we've assembled a list of the 15 best fantasy TV series of all time.
Once Upon a Time
Disney adults, look no further — if you're in search of the sort of magic you find "When You Wish Upon a Star," you really only need to wish for "Once Upon a Time." "Lost" alums Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz are responsible for this fantasy mystery series, in which characters from a far-off fairytale world (who all happen to resemble the popular versions seen in Disney animated films) are trapped without memory of who they truly are in the small, dreary, real-world town of Storybrooke, Maine.
The fun of watching this show for the first time (especially if you can avoid spoilers) is trying to guess which Disney character will be revealed next. Clever and often nostalgic clues are doled out carefully, as the seemingly normal humans of Storybrooke discover they're actually the iconic heroes and villains of our childhood. There's also more than a few familiar faces who pop up in surprising roles, including Jamie Dornan, Tom Ellis, Giancarlo Espositio, Elizabeth Lail, Sebastian Stan, and Sam Witwer.
The Magicians
Created by "Trumbo" screenwriter John McNamara and "You" creator-executive producer Sera Gamble, "The Magicians" is one of the rare book adaptations that actually improves upon the source material. The series essentially plays out like "Harry Potter," if it took place a decade later in America, forcing its characters to confront trials that are both fantastical and painfully real.
Regarding the latter, "The Magicians" can wade outside its depth very quickly, ambitiously and perhaps even admirably attempting to tackle subject matter in ways that can range from solid to unfortunately clumsy. Broadly, however, there is plenty of fun to be had with its premise, and every turn the writers chose feels part of a mission to mine as much from it as possible. For better or worse, no stone is left unturned — for that, as well as for its talented ensemble cast, interweaving plot lines, and world-building, we have to give "The Magicians" due credit.
Lucifer
When you think of the fantasy genre, you probably don't immediately imagine a police procedural. But that's precisely what makes "Lucifer" such a devilishly clever show.
Tom Ellis stars as the titular prince of darkness, loosely adapted from a version of the biblical figure seen in the "Sandman" comic books by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith, and Mark Dringenberg. His Lucifer is a melancholic malcontent who steals away to the human world in order to find excitement. Such is the life of an irredeemable demon, he quickly gets wrapped up in a murder investigation, during which he develops a strange ongoing partnership with a Los Angeles police officer (Lauren German)
The scope of the series evolves beyond pure freak-of-the-week cases as the writers unravel more of their world's mythology. Thanks to a last-minute save by Netflix, the series was able to complete a definitive six-season run that ultimately sticks the landing.
The Witcher
Based on the popular fantasy novels by Andrzej Sapkowski (which were separately adapted into a massively popular video game series), "The Witcher" is a good ol' fashion monster-hunting series wrapped up in a deliciously dark world of swords and sorcery. The main attraction of the Netflix adaptation is undoubtedly Henry Cavill — the hulking would-be Superman plays Geralt of Rivera, a member of a race of magically-mutated monster mercs that gives the series its name.
While he's perfectly credible as a broodingly stoic man burying his emotions in blood, Cavill's swordplay arguably deserves the most praise. The fight choreography coupled with his easy handling of the weapon create action sequences that feel real, dangerous, and absolutely brutal. Sadly, Cavill exited the series for reasons that are still not entirely clear (though it ostensibly had mostly to do with his promised return to the DCEU). As we wait to see how Liam Hemsworth will take on the role moving forward, Cavill's first three seasons take viewers on a pretty satisfying journey that has enough surprises and thrills to keep you wanting more.
Castlevania: Nocturne
When the first "Castlevania" series debuted on Netflix in 2017, our takeaway was that it had the makings of a decent movie, but failed tremendously as a TV show. Even more positive reviews were critical of the show's poor pacing, haphazard use of gore, and confusing sense of humor. Overall, the impression was that this video game adaptation needed to seriously level up if it wanted to be taken seriously as a piece of art — so level up the series did.
In 2023, Netflix released the first season of the sequel series "Castlevania: Nocturne," which maintains the previous series' gothic tone but more successfully harnesses the potential of its medium. World feels bigger, the drama more precise, and the action and spectacle more dazzling than we could've hoped. If you like vampires, magic, blood, and/or 18th century France, there isn't a better series out there for you.
Supernatural
The CW has produced a great deal of fantasy dramas over the past two decades, but none have left the same mark as "Supernatural." The wildly popular adventure series had it all — epic stakes, endearingly brash humor, lore you could sink your teeth into, and two powerhouse lead performances in the form of Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki's Dean and Sam Winchester.
This placement might feel a bit low to some of our readers — and, admittedly, it certainly doesn't reflect the cultural prominence or impact "Supernatural" had throughout its early years. These traits, however, are offset by the show's somewhat uneven season-to-season quality. That being said, even during its less engaging arcs, the series would still drop an episode or two that ranked among the series' best. Besides, if there's one thing "Supernatural" proved in every scene they were on screen, it's that Ackles and Padalecki are charming enough to turn anything into pure magic.
Merlin
Debuting in 2008 on BBC One, "Merlin" still holds up today as an endlessly amusing fantasy romp carried by charismatic and mostly likable characters. Colin Morgan stars as the titular sorcerer, then a young and heroic servant to the boorish Prince Arthur Pendragon (Bradley James). Arthur's father, King Uther (Anthony Head), has made the practicing of magic punishable by death, instantly creating tension between Merlin and almost everyone he comes into contact with.
As readers can likely predict, Merlin and Arthur are destined to (somehow) reconcile their differences and unite as the powerful, altruistic caretakers of Camelot. This destination gives "Merlin" the pleasant undertones of a coming-of-age story, albeit one beset by constant danger. A highpoint of the BBC's 2000s-2010s British Invasion era, it's a fast-paced adventure drama that pulls few punches as it breathes new life into one of the oldest fantasy tales ever told.
Good Omens
Starring the infectiously delightful duo of Martin Sheen and David Tennant as hapless agents from Heaven and Hell, "Good Omens" blends religious fantasy with buddy comedy to remarkable effect. As Tennant told /Film in an exclusive interview, the pair had been under the assumption that the project would be a miniseries — but thanks to enthusiasm from the creative team and the show's audience, they were invited back for a full-fledged series.
Of course, we have to address the exhaustively reported and documented allegations against author, creator, writer, and former showrunner Neil Gaiman (published in The New Yorker). Gaiman has vaguely denied some allegations and the precise depiction of others on his own website and as of writing, there has yet to be a formal resolution. There has also been no word as to whether or not the series will get a third season, allowing it to resolve the cliffhanger ending of season 2.
His Dark Materials
Perhaps best described as "The Chronicles of Narnia" but brutally unforgiving, HBO's "His Dark Materials" is a compact and faithful adaptation of Phillip Pullman's series that gave "Logan" star Dafne Keen another place to shine. She stars as Lyra, a young girl thrown into a multiverse of danger and adventure after one of her friends disappears.
The series also follows James McAvoy's Lord Asriel, Lyra's uncle and a passionate man of science who discovers the existence of parallel worlds outside the rule of the shadowy Magisterium. As he explained in an exclusive interview with /Film in 2022, McAvoy himself is a fan of Pullman's novels, and he would rebel against unnecessary changes — even and especially if they were meant to bolster his role in the series. He's one part of the all-star ensemble who make "His Dark Materials" as much a gripping psychological drama as it is an escapist fantasy.
The Good Place
Weird, whimsical, and unapologetically philosophical, "The Good Place" is an all at once comforting and subversive comedy about life, morality, and the quest to find meaning in either. As is somewhat unusual for what at first appears to be an average NBC sitcom, it's actually quite difficult to dig into why "The Good Place" is so good without at least alluding to some spoilers (apologies to those who have yet to see it — then again, what the fork are you waiting for?!)
The basic premise of the series is that Eleanor (Kristen Bell) — a dead, morally bankrupt and borderline antisocial saleswoman who winds up in a utopian afterlife for upstanding spirits — must work with a deceased ethics professor (William Jackson Harper) to essentially maintain her cover by becoming a "good" person. Not a single one of the episodes is bad, each revealing more about the many mysteries of the series — and perhaps even those of life itself. You'll understand the increasing fantasy angle once you get to the end of the first season.
Outlander
For how solid of a drama it is, many of you reading this may have never seen or even heard of "Outlander." Airing on the isolated premium network Starz probably hasn't helped broaden its reach, especially not during a period in which HBO has delivered both "Game of Thrones" and its successor "House of the Dragon." One might assume, casually examining what little marketing there is for the series, that it's one of a hundred bland period fantasy dramas trying to capitalize on the aforementioned series' success — it couldn't be any more different.
"Outlander" follows a woman named Claire (a criminally overlooked Catríona Balfe) who is mysteriously sent back in time from 1945 to 1743, where she is forced to use her skills as a wartime medic to survive amongst an insurgency of Scottish Highlanders. The series regularly uses real historical events as vehicles for action and intrigue, but this is often a backdrop for one of the most compelling and fully realized romance stories told through television. Claire's relationships with both her 20th and 18th century beaus are grounded and mature, based in relatable moments of grief and joy that 21st century audiences can't help but become invested in. As it heads toward its eighth and final season, there's no better time to catch up on this somewhat-hidden gem.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Admittedly, loving "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" is fairly complicated in this day and age. The supernatural coming-of-age drama was created and in large part guided by disgraced writer and filmmaker Joss Whedon. In recent years, the "Avengers" and "Justice League" helmer has been accused of workplace misconduct and abuse by a troubling amount of former collaborators — many of whom shared alleged experiences that took place during the filming of this very show.
However, to dismiss the show and its impact on the television fantasy genre would not only be a disservice to this list but to the legacy of "Buffy," which is mostly upheld through the work of the rest of the series cast and crew. The titular character's journey to becoming a compassionate but unshakable slayer (embodied by Sarah Michelle Gellar in a performance that disproved notions that only men could lead action-heavy dramas) was crafted by a ridiculously talented ensemble of writers including Steven S. DeKnight, Jane Espenson, Drew Goddard, and co-showrunner Marti Noxon.
Few teen-centered series confront themes of maturity with maturity, as "Buffy" did so courageously. It never talked down to its audience, and instead endeavored to use the horrors and wonders it could imagine to show viewers of all ages the beautiful totality of becoming a full human being.
Arcane
Likely the greatest video game adaptation of all time, Netflix and Riot Games' "Arcane" was a first-of-its-kind fantasy series that pushed the boundaries of form and genre to unmistakeable effect. For the uninitiated, "Arcane" is built from the world of the massively popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game "League of Legends," one of the most impactful video games ever made ("LoL" boasts millions of concurrent players and is the most-watched esport by a mile as of writing).
Even if you've never sat behind a mouse and keyboard, however, "Arcane" is not only completely accessible but totally enrapturing. Featuring the voice talents of Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Kevin Alejandro, Harry Lloyd, and Reed Shannon, this electric tale of class struggle and institutional decay comes across as passionately human. Though the series has plenty of bombastic spectacle to offer (it's gorgeous and distinctive animation style — which cannot even be compared wholeheartedly to the otherwise medium-defining work of the "Spider-Verse" films — renders the story's action beats with expressive, hyper-stylized effects and breathless kineticism), emotion and character are at the forefront of every frame. Nowhere is this balance better showcased than in the season 1 confrontation between Jinx (Purnell) and Ekko (Shannon), which stands out as a highpoint of the series and an exemplary feat of animated storytelling.
Though the series has sadly ended sooner than we'd hoped, it's recently-completed two-season run can't be denied. For the foreseeable future, the brief but vibrant world of "Arcane" is the pinnacle of contemporary TV animation, as well as a benchmark in the fantasy genre as a whole.
Game of Thrones
There's a sound argument to be made that HBO's dark fantasy epic "Game of Thrones" is the last TV show of its kind. Watching it live, week-to-week, enduring the gutting twists (devised by creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, working closely with original series author George R.R. Martin) with millions of strangers around the globe provided one of the largest collective experiences the entertainment world has ever known — if that's not the goal of serialized storytelling, then what the hell is?
Many have complained (understandably so) that "Game of Thrones" threatened, if not entirely snuffed out, its potential legacy as one of the greatest fantasy dramas of all time due to its mythically divisive final season. Indeed, few rank season 8 among the series' best outings, and you're not going to find "The Bells" or "The Iron Throne" on our list of the series' best episodes.
But even aside from the fact that its final saga could well be the sort of polarizing conclusion that ages like fine Dornish red, to allow six disappointing episodes to distract from the remainder of the series is to rob yourself of some of the greatest episodes and seasons of TV ever made in any genre. From the tragedy of Ned Stark (Sean Bean) and "The Rains of Castamere" to the exhilarating "Battle of the Bastards," "Game of Thrones" redefined and reinvigorated the fantasy genre and provided what was arguably the final bow of prestige television as it once was.
Avatar: The Last Airbender
"Avatar: The Last Airbender" is about as close to a perfect television series as you can get. Over the course of three seasons, fans of all ages tuned in to join Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen) and his friends as they ventured throughout the four nations, mastering skills of elemental bending, diplomacy, military combat, and, above all else, empathy. Episode to episode, it proved it could accomplish almost any narrative feat — tense political thrills, especially those brilliantly paced throughout season 2's Earth Kingdom saga; the hilarious self-parody of season 3's "The Ember Island Players;" the legitimately disturbing horror of the Halloween episode "The Puppet Master;" the large scale fantasy battles seen in "The Day of Black Sun." The series builds to a four-part finale "Sozin's Comet," an epic final showdown years in the making — an unmatched conclusion made from the sort of grand yet patient storytelling you rarely see on any network, much less Nickelodeon.
Creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko didn't necessarily think of "The Last Airbender" as a children's television program while they were writing it, instead focusing on telling emotionally honest stories with clarity and bravery. A key example of this which perhaps unlocks the series' secret to success was their singular attempt at the anthology format — season 2's "The Tales of Ba Sing Se." Each of the vignettes featured are emotionally effective, but one in particular (yes, that one) succeeds in crafting one of the most beautiful and heartbreaking stories TV has seen in under five minutes. The writers are master storytellers who are able to create such sweeping narratives because they craft each individual moment with the same or even greater care (unlike the Netflix adaptation, which inverts this dynamic).
"The Last Airbender" does everything a TV show can and should do, and remains the preeminent fantasy series of our generation.