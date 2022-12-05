His Dark Materials' James McAvoy Was 'Quite Brutal' About Making Sure His Scenes Were Justified [Exclusive]

Fans of Philip Pullman's classic book series "His Dark Materials" have been through a lot. Originally published in 1995, the fantasy saga didn't see a big screen adaptation until 2007. Chris Weitz's "The Golden Compass" got mixed reviews and failed to capture the magic of Pullman's text — plus, it cut out some of the novel's more pointed religious commentary. It's no surprise, then, that fans of the Pullman books can be a bit precious about making sure the latest on-screen adaptation, the BBC and HBO Max series "His Dark Materials," hews close to the text.

Those fans apparently include one of the show's actors himself. James McAvoy spoke with /Film's Jamie Gerber ahead of the show's third season, and explained that on set, he was willing to go to bat for Pullman's novels to make sure the source material was adapted correctly. McAvoy says that the season 3 scripts included some Asriel scenes that weren't exactly in "The Amber Spyglass," and that he wasn't afraid to push back when he felt his character had extraneous lines or moments. When discussing Asriel's role in the new season, he says: