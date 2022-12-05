His Dark Materials: Dafne Keen And Amir Wilson On Growing Up With Lyra And Will [Exclusive Interview]

You're both playing these kids coming into adulthood while you're growing up yourselves. How has that informed your performance?

Keen: Method acting.

Wilson: Only for the better. I mean, we've obviously grown up in between filming and during filming, and in growing up, I'd say we've got better at our craft or better at doing what we do. And so I only hope that comes across when people watch it.

For sure. Dafne, you spend a lot of time sharing the screen with CGI characters, and yet those scenes are so believable. Can you describe the process of acting opposite characters like Iorek Byrnison or Pantalaimon? What's that like?

Keen: Well, acting alongside Iorek was just such pleasure because I got to act with Joe Tandberg, who's literally one of my favorite people ever. He's just like –

Wilson: Top guy, top guy.

Keen: Just lovely, talented, wonderful, wonderful person. He's incredible. He genuinely just made my job so easy. It was like I was there. He does the voice to perfection. He just clicks into character immediately as soon as they call action. Same with the puppeteers. It's just so helpful to have people on set to act opposite of as opposed to tennis balls, which is usually what would happen. It just makes our lives much easier and it just makes it look so much better in the end.

Amir, Will has a lot to manage going into season 3. He's lost Lyra and his dad, he's got the mission given to him by his father, but also his own mission to find Lyra. Was it difficult to play all of that at the same time?

Wilson: In some ways, yes. I mean, internally making all those decisions about what to do and what's the right thing to do? Follow my father's decision or follow my own wishes, which is to find Lyra? I guess the script kind of does it all for me by playing it out. But it was like ... I personally wouldn't have gone for Lyra. If you're asking me, I would've done what my dad wanted me to do. I wouldn't have fallen head over heels for a girl that I'd known for two weeks. But look, Will's different and Will's a good guy.

Keen: You never know.

Wilson: You never know. And look, it was fun being able to play Will, but also a more grown-up and a mature version of Will was really good for me to play.