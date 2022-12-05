His Dark Materials: James McAvoy And Ruth Wilson On Season 3 And Living Up To The Books [Exclusive Interview]

Well, conversely, this might be a little easier to answer. Was there a certain aspect of the character that you had a particularly tough time wrapping your brains around?

Wilson: Yes, quite a lot. Some of it was also to do with the concepts in the show, which are really quite large and wild. So to get your head around what Philip's discussing about dust and all that stuff, I'm like, "I got to work out what this is." We were just talking [about how] I've worked her out now, but during it, there were sorts of things I hadn't really worked out. She kept revealing herself to me, but it wasn't like I had a clear idea of why she did what she did. I think it's really difficult to wrap your head around and to understand. I went into a big backstory, which Philip never did on a page. He never explained these characters. So there was a sense of you trying to work it out or put some things in place that would make sense of it. I love that challenge, though. That's the best thing of it. It's like you're using your imagination to think why this woman would do such horrific things and just putting little clues in the show to suggest that. But I think it's the same with you, James, probably. It's like, "Who is this person, really?" It's not ever really explained.

McAvoy: No, there's so much left unexplained. Almost the enigma of Coulter and the absence of Asriel are defining about the pair of them. So what do you do when she stops becoming an enigma in season 3 and he stops being absent in season 3? Our defining, our key attributes are shattered. So what you going to do?

And you've kind of got to bring something extra now because the book does a lot — I don't know about with Ruth's character — but the book does a lot for Asriel, without him doing anything. Everybody's always like, "Oh my god, Asriel. Did you hear about Asriel?" And it's like, "Wow, great. There must be this amazing thing happening wherever Asriel is." And then season 3 comes on and you're like, "F***, we've got to actually bring it." That was daunting, especially because even in book 3, Philip doesn't really give you too much to work with as Asriel in terms of action or active moments.

That's true.

McAvoy: So there was a lot of invention, and even when we did invent stuff and even when we lifted stuff straight from the book, they weren't active moments of active storytelling or active action that drove the narrative. So there was a lot of work done trying to make that happen. And it was actually wonderful to be a part of, but it was traumatic at times, as well.

