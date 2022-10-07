His Dark Materials Heads Into Its Final Season With The Heavens And The Earth At Stake [NYCC]

Going into its third season, the HBO series "His Dark Materials" has angels, witches, and oppressive religious systems to contend with. But most intimidating of all, it has the monumental task of adapting the most ambitious and lavish book of the series, "The Amber Spyglass."

"His Dark Materials" season 2 last ended on Lyra Silvertongue (casting off her original last name due to her really messed-up father) and her spiritually-linked daemon Pan (voiced by Kit Connor) being captured and knocked out unconscious by her equally messed-up mother, Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson). William (Amir Wilson), a boy from a world with no daemons (closer to our world), tragically loses his long-missing father (Andrew Scott) to a Magistrate soldier. But Will has now fully accepted his destiny as the Subtle Knife's bearer, wielding the ability to cut through into different dimensions. But this season's great threat is the ruling Magistrate (not subtly based on the Catholic Church) in Lyra's world, that have decimated the witches' land and are waging war.

In Lyra Silvertongue's world, humans have a connection to a "daemon." If their daemon is killed, they die, and vice versa. There's also the existence of world portals and a mysterious matter known as Dust. Lyra is searching for Dust — to enact vengeance against her father, Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) for murdering her orphan friend Roger.