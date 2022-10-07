His Dark Materials Season 3 Trailer: This Is The Final Rebellion

"There are forces out there, Lyra, that you can't begin to understand."

So says everyone's favorite bad mother, Marisa Coulter (Ruth Wilson), at the start of the long-awaited trailer for "His Dark Materials" season 3. The promo makes good on that promise, too, showing the series' heroes Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will (Amir Wilson) getting caught up in the middle of a war between Lyra's equally bad dad Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) and all the powers at the Authority's disposal. Also, there are angels, some familiar witches, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby (!), who's (sorta?) back from the dead after his tragic demise at the end of season 2.

All this and more awaits us in season 3, which adapts the third and final entry in Philip Pullman's "His Dark Materials" novel trilogy "The Amber Spyglass," aka the weirdest (and, some might argue, most sacrilegious) chapter in Pullman's subversive re-imagining of John Milton's epic poem "Paradise Lost." Keen echoed that sentiment in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, calling season 3 "100 percent the weirdest thing I've ever shot in my entire life." The season's official synopsis reads as follows: