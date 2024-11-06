The Real Reason Netflix Canceled Arcane

It's no secret that "Arcane" had the budget of an animated feature — the show spent six years in production, most of which were devoted to development (which is a rare luxury in modern animation) — but this is a ludicrous amount. What's more, sources familiar with the production report that Riot Games spent $60 million of its own money to promote the first season of "Arcane," which Variety notes is far more than what Netflix itself spent on the show. Granted, this contributed to the series becoming a huge hit everyone on the planet was talking about, but given Riot Games already had a gaming landscape of several games with millions of users that could serve as free advertisement, this feels excessive.

It's part of what the report by Variety paints as a very painful and extremely costly set of inexperienced woes for the gaming giant as it tried to become an entertainment company, too. Shortly before the release of the first season of "Arcane," then-CEO of Riot Games, Nicolo Laurent, pledged that he was going to turn the company into the "entertainment company of the 21st century" (via FastCompany). But despite attempts at expanding into movies and TV, only "Arcane" has come out of that attempt, and as Variety's report notes, there isn't really anything else close to actually getting made. "While various writers have come and gone, not a single script ordered got anywhere near a greenlight for so much as a pilot or was even far enough along to have any directors or stars attached," the report states.

What's worse, by 2023, Laurent left the company. According to Variety, in his absence, the entertainment division of Riot Games was essentially disbanded.

As for "Arcane," it may surprise you (not really) to know that the exorbitant budget will not translate into big profits (or any profits at all). Riot gets $3 million per episode in licensing fees from Netflix (including $3 million per episode in China from Tencent), but even with skin sales and merchandise (which weren't available when season 1 came out) that may not be enough to break even.

The second and final season of "Arcane" releases its first three episodes on Netflix November 9, 2024, followed by another three episodes on November 16 and the final three episodes on November 23.