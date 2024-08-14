Henry Cavill's The Witcher Exit Still Hasn't Been Explicitly Explained

"The Witcher" season 3 was an ambitious and mostly satisfying foray into the world originally created by author of the "Witcher" books, Andrzej Sapkowski. But as /Film's Debopriyaa Dutta wrote in her review, while the Netflix series had previously tried its best to preserve the essence of Sapkowski's source material, "the results have been middling, with much left to be desired." Thankfully, the latest two-part season went some way toward remedying this issue, but it seems that wasn't enough for star Henry Cavill, whose abrupt exit from the series is still somewhat of a mystery.

The former Superman actor surprised everyone when he announced in 2022 that he would no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia after the show's third season. At the same time, Cavill confirmed that Liam Hemsworth would be taking his spot, but many questions remained. Did Cavill's exit have something to do with his and Dwayne Johnson's bizarre efforts to remain in the now-defunct DC Extended Universe? Was Cavill's agent advising him to leave Netflix in some misguided attempt to reinforce the idea that he was a movie star and therefore too big for a streaming show? Why, when Cavill has made no secret of his own passion for "The Witcher" as a property, would he abandon the show at a time when it seemed as though it could continue for some time?

While the reasons for Cavill's "Witcher" exit are likely numerous, one element of the whole debacle may have to do with the show's aforementioned fealty to Sapkowski's novels.