Netflix's The Witcher Unveils First Look At Liam Hemsworth As The New Geralt

The first teaser for "The Witcher" season 4 is here, and Netflix clearly knows exactly what fans want to see: Geralt 2.0, newly recast as Liam Hemsworth.

News broke back in 2022 that "Hunger Games" actor Hemsworth was set to step into the role of monster-hunting legend Geralt of Rivia for the series' fourth season, and since then, fans have been waiting eagerly (or, perhaps more likely, skeptically) to catch a glimpse of Hemsworth's take on the hero. After watching the minute-long teaser below, we can confirm that he looks, well, kind of like Henry Cavill's Geralt. The promo takes the term "teaser" literally, showing plenty of footage of Geralt leading his horse through a pond before finally showing us his new face. The landscape is shadowy and blue, and we see several shots of the hero and his steed from different angles before, at the end, he turns around to face the viewer.

It's clear that the show's makeup and styling departments attempted to recreate the original Geralt look for Hemsworth, and so far, it's mostly working. He's clearly a different actor, but he walks like Cavill's Geralt, glares like Cavill's Geralt, and wears the same clothes as the reluctant hero we know and love. Despite the show's attempts to make the two versions of the character seem similar, executive producer Tomek Baginski previously said that the series has plans to address the change. "We have a very, very good plan to introduce our new Geralt and our new vision for Geralt with Liam," the actor told Yahoo ahead of season 3.