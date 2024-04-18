Netflix's The Witcher Begins Production On Season 4 – And Announces Final Season

"The Witcher" season 4 has a major challenge on its hands with the recasting of its main character. After three seasons in blond wigs and leather, Henry Cavill has departed the Continent and Liam Hemsworth ("The Hunger Games") will be taking over his role. "The Witcher" EP Tomek Bagiński has said that the change won't just be glossed over, promising "we have a very, very good plan to introduce our new Geralt" that is "very, very close to the meta ideas which are deeply embedded in the books."

Whatever the plan is, it seems that Netflix is satisfied with its execution — at least enough to green light "The Witcher" season 5. The official account for the series on X (formerly known as Twitter) showed the cast assembling for a season 4 table read and announced a fifth and final season still to come. The video is definitely worth watching if you're a fan of Jaskier actor Joey Batey's bard ballads.

It's official, The Witcher season 4 is in production. But that's not all, we're already planning season 5, which will be the final season and bring this epic show to a fitting conclusion. See you on The Continent. pic.twitter.com/c0ilUCWYkF — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 18, 2024

"The Witcher" season 4 still has a long way to go, but the start of production does give us a rough idea of its release window. Season 3 began filming in April 2022 and premiered in summer 2023, so a summer 2025 debut seems likely for Hemsworth's Geralt of Rivia.