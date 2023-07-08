Liam Hemsworth's Reign As Geralt In The Witcher Will Lean Into The Meta Of Book Five

Recasts are common in Hollywood, but these days, a lead actor recast in a TV show is rare enough to garner headlines and a whole lot of intense feedback. Minor supporting character recasts are distracting enough — think the rotating door of Bobby Drapers on "Mad Men," or bearded Daario Naharis on "Game of Thrones" — but to replace a famous actor who's number one on the call sheet with someone else midway through a massive series is a risky move at best.

It's exactly what ended up happening to Netflix's high fantasy saga "The Witcher," though, as star Henry Cavill chose to leave the show after season 3 (an announcement that came right around his premature return as Superman). The streamer has split the show's third season into two parts, so fans won't know exactly what Cavill's farewell looks like until July, but that hasn't stopped many of them from voicing a disinterest in season 4, which will star Liam Hemsworth.

For me, a recast is only as good as its explanation in-universe. The Bobby Drapers of the world look similar enough to be switched out as needed, but an obvious and unexplained physical change — like the Terrence Howard to Don Cheadle switch in the "Iron Man" films, for example — is tougher to buy into. Luckily, "The Witcher" executive producer Tomek Baginski assured Yahoo that the show isn't just going to swap a British hunk out for an Australian one and hope we don't notice. "I don't want to get too emotional, but it was a great journey to have Henry Cavill on this show and we will miss him," Baginski told the outlet, "But, at the same time, we have a very, very good plan to introduce our new Geralt and our new vision for Geralt with Liam."