The Witcher Season 3 Review: An Ambitious, Mostly-Satisfying Foray Into Andrzej Sapkowski's World

Polish fantasy writer Andrzej Sapkowski's "The Witcher" novel series is as richly layered and narratively intricate as it gets. Boasting a string of infinitely interesting, deeply-flawed characters, "The Witcher" saga deftly flits from deeply personal dilemmas to national war stratagems while retaining its wondrous high-fantasy element at its core. Considering the depth that Sapkowski effortlessly imbues throughout the course of his six novels, a faithful series adaptation would rightfully be regarded as a rather ambitious undertaking. While Netflix's "Witcherverse," created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, has tried to embody the source material's essence in its first two seasons, the results have been middling, with much left to be desired.

There is no set formula for creating a good adaptation that does justice to its source material, as the variables in every narrative setting are ever-changing. However, having said that, the problems with Hissrich's "The Witcher" series so far are pretty easy to parse: the series has a chronic tendency to sideline its rich source material in favor of clichéd fantasy tropes, yielding mixed results in the process. Thankfully, the latest two-part season of "The Witcher" essentially changes the name of the game by leaning heavily into the best kinds of Sapkowski-isms while also retaining its identity as a compelling, worthwhile adaptation.

Ample amounts of creative liberties are still taken when it comes to canon events — some of which might come off as baffling at first — but the story finds a way to embrace its own eccentricities and do right by its characters this time around. While season 3 is no perfect puzzle box, its pieces eventually fall into place, revealing a thrilling grander picture about the possible end of worlds and the rise of new monstrosities.