Ciri Will Be The Witcher's 'Main Character' Following Season 3

This post contains spoilers for Netflix's "The Witcher" and the source material.

It's been a few weeks since Volume I of "The Witcher" season 3 aired on Netflix, ending with a cliffhanger that anticipates the massacre after the Thanedd Ball. While the first two seasons have been pretty eventful so far, season 3 gets to the meat of the overarching story pretty quickly, making it fairly clear that Geralt (Henry Cavill) is not the sole protagonist of the series. In Andrzej Sapkowski's "The Witcher" novel series, there are many players that assume key roles, but Geralt and Ciri emerge as equally important in a tale about power, betrayal, and political upheaval. While Geralt still plays a crucial part in guiding Ciri (Freya Allan) in the right direction, the series will soon set up Ciri as the main character, as the fate of the Continent hinges on her actions.

"The Witcher" executive producers Steve Gaub and Tomek Baginski told Yahoo! News about this important transition for Allan's character, which will pick up pace right after season 3 ends. After the Thanedd coup, Geralt, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri get separated again, as the three of them are burdened with their respective roles as chaos spreads throughout the Continent. With Nilgaard quickly announcing its hold over the other nations, Yennefer has to protect her kind, while Geralt needs to find Ciri once again after she is zapped to an unknown realm during the Thanedd incident.

Let's look into what Gaub and Baginski had to say about Ciri as the main character of the show, and what it could potentially mean for her arc down the line as the child of Elder Blood.