Each Faction's Plan For Ciri In The Witcher Season 3, Explained

This post contains spoilers for season 3 of "The Witcher," the novel series, and the games.

In a pivotal moment in "The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt," an adult Ciri mourns the lives lost due to the many factions hunting her down, proclaiming, "I will flee no more." This is a turning point in Ciri's journey — all her life, Ciri has been told what to do, either by those who wish to protect her or those who intend to use her for their schemes. In season 3 of "The Witcher," a young Ciri is still grappling with the repercussions of her existence, intent on doing something meaningful to stop potential clashes and nationwide bloodshed in the Continent. Forced to flee since she was a child, Ciri has rarely experienced moments of peace and is always on the run due to some new threat.

Various factions have coveted Ciri (Freya Allan) since season 1, starting from her abduction during the Fall of Cintra to numerous attempts by Rience (Sam Woolfe) to lure her out. While it is clear that every party is hounding Ciri for her Elder Blood status, it can be confusing to keep track of the reasons why they're doing so. Some intend to use Ciri as a political pawn to reshape the Continent, while others seek her to ensure the continuation of their bloodline.

Geralt (Henry Cavill) might be the only person who wants to keep Ciri safe without any vested interests involved, as he is ready to journey to the ends of the earth to protect her from harm. Although Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) takes on a more active role in protecting Ciri this season, she also harbors lofty ambitious connected to the Brotherhood of Mages.