The Witcher Showrunner Says Book Fans Will Feel 'Heard' Watching Season 3

Once again, it's time to toss a coin to the witcher, folks. With season 3 of Netflix's adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's "The Witcher" novel series just around the corner, fans of the original source material are in anticipation of how the story is going to progress this time around. While "The Witcher" showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has done her best to combine the steady allure of Sapkowski's world with fresh additions to enrich the story, the results so far have been a mixed bag. While some additions, such as Yennefer's (Anya Chalotra) personal arc, have worked in favor of the show, the haphazard incorporation of story threads from various Sapkowski novels in season 2 left much to be desired.

Those familiar with Sapkowski's work will be aware that "The Witcher" is not simply a tale focused on the exploits of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill, who is returning for his final season), the legendary Butcher of Blaviken with a penchant for neutrality. The heart of the novels has always been the Continent, inhabited by warring races with varying goals and ambitions, wherein some characters play a crucial part in molding the future of their world. With Ciri (Freya Allan) emerging as the child of prophecy, Geralt has to shed his neutrality and pick a side, which always comes with difficult choices and necessary sacrifices.

Season 3 is expected to explore the mysterious Wild Hunt, and why Ciri is the key to the phenomenon known as the White Frost. Moreover, Hissrich has assured that book fans will be happy with how season 3 evolves, as it will focus exclusively on snippets of the source material and dive into the lore that has only been teased up till this point.