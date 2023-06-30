The Witcher Season 3 Makes Some Major, And Sometimes Baffling, Changes From The Books

This post contains spoilers for "The Witcher" season 3 and the novel series.

Throughout the course of its first two seasons, Netflix's "The Witcher" has often strayed from its source material, taking more liberties with character origins and motivations to drive the story forward. The results have been pretty mixed so far — for instance, the decision to add more depth to Yennefer's (Anya Chalotra) relationship with parenthood was undoubtedly an empowering touch, but her eventual betrayal of Ciri (Freya Allan) completely destabilized the kind of dynamic they share in Andrzej Sapkowski's novel series. While Volume I of Season 3 seems much more faithful to the books and follows key events closely, the liberties taken here still stand out due to their confusing, needlessly complicated nature.

Sapkowski fans, along with those who've played "The Witcher" video game trilogy by CD Projekt Red, are aware of the importance of the Thanedd Coup, and how it was a turning point in the history of the Continent. This serves as the heart of season 3, which is much more inclined toward smart political intrigue, covert plots, and introducing new players to the game, and overall, it does a good job of approaching its climactic finale. Season 3 picks up right after the conclusion of its previous installment, dramatizing the emotional distance created between Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer after her choice to sacrifice Ciri to Voleth Meir. While Yennefer edged towards redemption by sacrificing herself in the end, things are far from perfect, as she must atone for her actions by taking on a more active role in guiding Ciri in the right direction.

Let's look into the major changes that the series makes in Volume I, what works despite the tweaks, and what doesn't when compared to the source material.