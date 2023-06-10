Jaskier Is More Than Just A Comic Relief Character In The Witcher Season 3
Few archetypes make for reliable punching bags in fantasy narratives quite like bards. Such was the case for Joey Batey's flirtatious, lute-strumming, melody-crooning music-maker Jaskier in "The Witcher" season 1, what with his curmudgeonly traveling companion Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) telling him to f*** off every other minute before dumping him near the top of a mountain. Time heals most wounds, though, and by the end of season 2, the pair had mended their fences. It helped, of course, that Geralt had only just gone out of his way to rescue Jaskier from jail. True love by way of law-breaking FTW!
Before their reunion, however, Jaskier got some much-needed time away from his monster-hunting boyfriend to get a little more involved in The Continent's ongoing power struggles (not to mention, craft a proper banger of a breakup anthem in "Burn Butcher Burn"). His arc will carry over into season 3 as Jaskier continues to evolve beyond being a simple comic relief sidekick. "In season 1, we did try to fight against that stereotypical bard archetype a little," Batey told SFX Magazine. "Of course, he's singing songs and telling jokes and wooing people." Batey continued:
"We did start to explore a more philosophical side to him, a scholarly side. The man did go to Oxenfurt [Academy] and master the seven liberal arts and all that. By the time we get to season 2, he's setting out on a bit more of a morally good path. He is putting his own life on the line for the welfare and safety of the Elves."
'Where does he fit in this family dynamic?'
In season 3, Joey Batey said Jaskier and Geralt's dynamic "has become so much closer and more of a representation of the characters in the [original 'Witcher'] books, the fireside chats and sharing a drink together. There is a kind of parity that I think Henry [Cavill] and I have been exploring for the past few seasons."
Much like Geralt, Jaskier finds himself ("reluctantly," Batey admitted) no longer able to remain neutral in The Continent's continuing political turmoil in season 3. The reason? Jaskier finally gets to know the renegade Princess Cirilla/Ciri (Freya Allan) and even begins to connect with Geralt's magically-inclined Child of Surprise. That's right! It appears Jaskier will finally become a full-fledged member of Geralt's family this season, popping in and out of their adventures in between some romantic shenanigans of his own.
With Jaskier having already grown closer to Geralt's sorceress girlfriend(ish) Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) in season 2, Batey emphasized that it's Ciri who really drives his emotional journey in season 3:
"What is very key in season 3 is that loyalty now extends to not only Yennefer, but to this lion cub, this little princess, Ciri, who everyone has been talking about. Everyone has been chasing and hunting her. Jaskier finally gets to develop a relationship with this incredibly important, deeply complicated and insightful human being. That for me was just as rewarding to explore as Jaskier's friendship with Geralt. Where does he fit in this family dynamic?"
A story about a found family headed by an overly serious, grumbly-voiced patriarch and a tough-as-nails matriarch? Call me a dreamer, but I reckon that might just work.
"The Witcher" season 3, volume 1 hits Netflix on June 29, 2023, with volume 2 following suit on July 27.