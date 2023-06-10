Jaskier Is More Than Just A Comic Relief Character In The Witcher Season 3

In season 3, Joey Batey said Jaskier and Geralt's dynamic "has become so much closer and more of a representation of the characters in the [original 'Witcher'] books, the fireside chats and sharing a drink together. There is a kind of parity that I think Henry [Cavill] and I have been exploring for the past few seasons."

Much like Geralt, Jaskier finds himself ("reluctantly," Batey admitted) no longer able to remain neutral in The Continent's continuing political turmoil in season 3. The reason? Jaskier finally gets to know the renegade Princess Cirilla/Ciri (Freya Allan) and even begins to connect with Geralt's magically-inclined Child of Surprise. That's right! It appears Jaskier will finally become a full-fledged member of Geralt's family this season, popping in and out of their adventures in between some romantic shenanigans of his own.

With Jaskier having already grown closer to Geralt's sorceress girlfriend(ish) Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) in season 2, Batey emphasized that it's Ciri who really drives his emotional journey in season 3:

"What is very key in season 3 is that loyalty now extends to not only Yennefer, but to this lion cub, this little princess, Ciri, who everyone has been talking about. Everyone has been chasing and hunting her. Jaskier finally gets to develop a relationship with this incredibly important, deeply complicated and insightful human being. That for me was just as rewarding to explore as Jaskier's friendship with Geralt. Where does he fit in this family dynamic?"

A story about a found family headed by an overly serious, grumbly-voiced patriarch and a tough-as-nails matriarch? Call me a dreamer, but I reckon that might just work.

"The Witcher" season 3, volume 1 hits Netflix on June 29, 2023, with volume 2 following suit on July 27.